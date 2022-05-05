Lancaster's Highest Point festival announces special event to raise money for Macmillan

As part of the jam-packed weekend of music, food and entertainment taking part in Williamson Park, a range of fun activities will take place in a uniquely-themed space, named the Microrave.

DJs from across the festival will be invited to take to the decks and have a spin in the name of charity, and the space will also play host to Sunset Sessions, with ‘Cafe Del Morecombe’ open for business, a cosy area for festival goers to relax, chill and watch the sunset.

Throughout the weekend, festival goers can order a ‘Drink for Chris’ at the bars with money donated directly to Macmillan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's Highest Point festival will raise money for Macmillan.

There will also be a raffle with a host of mystery prizes, big and small, to be won, and the Microrave space will also play host to what could be the world’s first ready meal auction!

Now in its fourth year, Highest Point, which takes place from Thursday May 12 to Saturday May 14, will see headliners Clean Bandit, Richard Ashcroft and Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage in front of 35,000 people.

Since it began in 2016, the festival has raised more than £250,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Richard Dyer, co-founder and director of Skiddle, the event discovery platform which works closely with Highest Point, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Macmillan Cancer Support once again to help such an important and vital cause.

"We appreciate the support they gave to our colleague and friend Chris Glaba and hope everyone will join us in raising further funds so Macmillan can continue the amazing work they do for people living with cancer.”

Lisa Martin, Relationship Fundraising Area Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support said: “The team at Highest Point have yet again pulled it out of the bag in coming up with a fun and exciting way to fundraise with the Microrave and we cannot wait to see it first-hand.”