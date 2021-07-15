Lancaster's Green councillors express concerns over south Lancaster development plans

An artist's impression of how part of the Bailrigg Garden Village scheme might look.

The scheme is part of a wider £260m development scheme which will transform south Lancaster which is set to be discussed by city councillors later this month.

Last month, new council leader Caroline Jackson told the Guardian the proposal has the potential to be 'the biggest decision in 20 to 30 years' that Lancaster City Council will have to make.

And it could see an increase of 30,000 residents living in the district.

The proposed Bailrigg Garden Village development site.

Up to 9,185 new homes are expected to be built in south Lancaster over the next 25 years, many of them as part of a new Bailrigg Garden Village.

Many residents have already raised concerns about the plans for the garden village.

And last night, residents were told that Green councillors continue to share their fears.

After the meeting, the councillors said: "The city council's Local Plan was adopted last year. Many Green councillors voted against it on the basis that the number of houses required was based on flawed figures which overinflated our potential future population, number of new jobs and understated the workforce available to fill them.

"However the plan was passed through council, and it identified ‘a broad location for growth’ which could deliver 3,500 homes on the fields between Scotforth and Galgate to create "Bailrigg Garden Village".

"Lancashire County Council has received (in a provisional agreement) £140m in government funding for a Galgate bypass and reconfigured M6 junction 33, plus a spine access road, an underpass under the railway line and a bridge over the canal.

"The bid was put together by officers from the county council in co-operation from officers at the city council, on the basis that 9,185 homes are built across land south of Lancaster, which is far in excess of what was agreed within the Local Plan

"9,185 homes is six times the size of Carnforth and twice the size of Heysham. In fact, it's a settlement a similar size to Nelson, so this is not a small development. It is important that we understand quite how big these proposals are.

"As Green councillors we are concerned about these proposals and have received many, many objections from residents in couth Lancaster.

"We don't believe that this project is compatible with our declaration of a climate emergency. However, we are only 10 councillors out of 59."