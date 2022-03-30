Lancaster's first aparthotel takes shape above Dalton Square offices

More than over 100 serviced apartment operators from across the UK and Ireland enjoyed an evening of networking to mark SilverDoor’s official launch.

Guests also enjoyed dance floor filling classics courtesy of O&W Entertainments, and a menu of Lancashire specialities from friends and neighbours The Borough, with the Accidental Brewery serving up locally brewed beers.

The guests were also treated to a behind the scenes tour of what will become Lancaster’s first aparthotel. The upper storeys of Charter House will house 20 brand new extended-stay residences with far-reaching views across the city, to the Cathedral and Castle.

SilverDoor offices in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Photo reproduced with permission of TSK Group.

The new Charter House development in Dalton Square is home to SilverDoor’s Account Management, Partner Relations, Finance, HR, Technology and Marketing departments, and complements their other five offices in London, Singapore, Denver, Madrid and Hyderabad.

An exemplar in every sense, the new offices focus on social connection and the integration of their people, with a large investment in technology and a social area complete with pool tables and a high-quality kitchen.

The 15,000 square foot, three-storey property is one of Lancaster’s most sought-after buildings, occupying an enviable central location. Work has restored the original exterior features, while installing a brand new state-of-the-art office interior.

SilverDoor is an award-winning global leader in the serviced apartments and corporate housing industry that needed the right surroundings to support its commitment to customer service and collaborative working.

Marcus Angell, Founder and Chairman of SilverDoor, said: “This is the most significant commercial development the city has had in years.

"The city has been crying out for more high quality accommodation and grade A office space and what we have achieved here at Charter House has set a new bar for what’s possible with vision and determination.

"We hope that other businesses will see what we’ve done here and be inspired to invest in the city and create quality workplaces that will attract and retain ambitious people in Lancaster.”