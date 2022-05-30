Lancaster's Festa Italia is 'magnifico'

The nine-day festival culminated in ‘il Gran Finale’ on Sunday, with supercars, Ducati bikes, live music and some special entertainment flooding the streets of the city centre.

The event, organised by Totally Local Lancaster's Paolo Cusimano, Buccelli's owner Bruno Buccelli and Victoria Muir, saw authentic Italian food and drink served on Market Street and Cheapside - as well as expanding for the first time into Lancaster Castle.

This year, the week long Festa included a presentation of a 'Best Actor' award to Alessio Vassallo.

Vassallo featured as Mimi Augello in Young Mantalbano on BBC 4 and attended the festival in celebration of his award.

