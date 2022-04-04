Lancaster young actor awarded Oscar from Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher

The theatre school has been running for 24 years, with many previous young actors being talent-spotted by sister company Scream Management, a leading UK talent agency with artists nationwide.

The Oscars event was held on the Fylde coast, with the judge’s panel consisting of Emmerdale’s Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher) and Coronation Street’s Harriet Bibby (Summer Spellman). Casting director Rachel Smith, who has worked with Fox Studios and is currently casting the BBC return of Waterloo Road, also joined the panel.

After performing his self-titled piece “What They Say”, Tobias proudly left with an Oscar for Best Dramatic Actor. His performance, a dramatic piece about teenage issues, was guided by director Anthony Roberts, an industry professional.

Head of talent Jess Bell said: “Tobias is one to watch, and we are immensely proud he was awarded such a special achievement”.