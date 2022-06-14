Lancaster wool shop that only stocks yarn from 'happy sheep'

Owner Kate Makin focuses on natural fibres, predominantly British, producing her own line from local flocks of sheep from Lancashire and Cumbria.

The shop’s latest yarn, Mamó, is a blend of Poll Dorset shearling (from Quernmore) and Bluefaced Leicester fleece (from Shap in Cumbria).

Both farms are well known to Kate who regularly visits - especially at lambing time!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Yarn wool shop is run by Kate Makin.

Kate said: “To know that the sheep are well looked after and have happy homes is so important - we won’t buy fleeces from a farm we haven’t personally visited, paying more for good quality fleeces to support local farmers and hopefully help push up the price for this invaluable resource we have all around us.”

"Working with wool, whether it’s knitting, crocheting, spinning or weaving, really helps to promote good mental health.

"With a chaotic world around us, it’s comforting to know that our hands and brains, despite modern technology, know there is so much to benefit from feeling that yarn in your hand, spending hours repeating knits and purls, and to then wear or give a garment made with love and care to keep you warm for years - what else can beat that?

"It’s the passing down of these skills that are so important - and sadly often lost.”

Kate runs a knitting club at a local primary school, where children can learn to knit and find they can create and make their own garments.

"It helps them understand that all clothes are made by someone, somewhere and that we need to attach a value to that,” said Kate.

“With this yarn we pay homage to those who came before us, passing on skills from generation to generation – in this case my Irish grandma/mamó who sat patiently showing me the loops and repeated stitches I needed to begin my knitting journey. Go raibh maith agat Mamó. (Thank you grandma.)”

Ruth Matthews works at the shop and designed a beautiful cowl using Mamó - naming it after local fell, Clougha Pike, inspired by the twisting, rocky paths and bilberry covered terrain.

You can buy the kit for £22 in six shades.