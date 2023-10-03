Lancaster woman writes book about 1,000 mile run across length of Britain to mark retirement from nursing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mum-of-three Colette Whelan undertook the 1,000 mile end-to-end run from Lizard Point in Cornwall to Cape Wrath in Sutherland, the most north westerly point of Scotland.

The keen marathon runner came up with the idea to chellenge herself as she marked her retirement.

Her new book - Best Foot Forward - tells the story of her run.

Colette Whelan pictured at the end of her 1,000 mile run.

Colette set off in April 2021 with the aim of completing the run in 56 days (including seven rest days).

She mostly ran alone apart from a few occasions when a friend or family member joined her for a day.

She was supported by her husband, who took unpaid leave and drove a campervan from campsite to campsite and took care of logistics.

In the end, due to injury Colette had to settle for a combination of cycling and running but completed the quest on schedule.

She said: "I originally planned my event as a personal retirement challenge but along the way it morphed into several things.

"After several enquiries from people asking if they could donate some money to my charity I ended up raising money for “Women in Sport”.

"They support women to access sport and drive for equality between the genders. They reflected an image I wanted to portray about sport and inclusivity.

