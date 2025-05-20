Lancaster woman through to final of BBC interior design show
Rita Millat will feature in the final of Interior Design Masters, presented by Alan Carr, which has a life-changing prize of a contract with a UK retailer to produce their own line of homewares.
Since the popular series began, Rita, 42 and a visual merchandising consultant, has been a front-runner in the competition, winning stand out space in the first episode for designing a bedroom at a Lake District youth hostel, where Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen was among the judges.
Born in Iraq of Lebanese heritage, Rita spent her childhood in Lebanon, Iraq and Cyprus before settling in the UK in 2006, where she lives on a farm.
The final of Interior Design Masters is broadcast on BBC1 this Thursday, May 29, at 8pm.
The programme, now in its sixth series, sees 10 talented but novice designers looking for their big break in the world of commercial interior design.