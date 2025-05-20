Lancaster woman through to final of BBC interior design show

By Louise Bryning
Published 20th May 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An interior designer from Bolton-le-Sands has made the final of a BBC1 competition.

Rita Millat will feature in the final of Interior Design Masters, presented by Alan Carr, which has a life-changing prize of a contract with a UK retailer to produce their own line of homewares.

Since the popular series began, Rita, 42 and a visual merchandising consultant, has been a front-runner in the competition, winning stand out space in the first episode for designing a bedroom at a Lake District youth hostel, where Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen was among the judges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Born in Iraq of Lebanese heritage, Rita spent her childhood in Lebanon, Iraq and Cyprus before settling in the UK in 2006, where she lives on a farm.

Rita Millat, who is competing in Interior Design Masters. Photo: BBCRita Millat, who is competing in Interior Design Masters. Photo: BBC
Rita Millat, who is competing in Interior Design Masters. Photo: BBC

The final of Interior Design Masters is broadcast on BBC1 this Thursday, May 29, at 8pm.

The programme, now in its sixth series, sees 10 talented but novice designers looking for their big break in the world of commercial interior design.

Related topics:LancasterBBCAlan CarrIraq
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice