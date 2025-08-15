Lancaster woman 'on hunger strike' in protest over Gaza crisis

A Lancaster woman is eating just 300 calories a day in a bid to draw attention to the Middle East crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustrated at not being able to see her MP Lizzi Collinge, former probation officer Fariha Blockley is now on day 19 of her hunger strike and says she has lost nine pounds in weight.

“All I want is for Lizzi Collinge to look me in the eye, woman to woman, and tell me why we are not demanding the aid trucks are allowed in.” said Fariha, a 51-year-old from Caton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fariha is a long-time supporter of human rights and has previously raised money to send aid to refugee camps and helped to organise local events highlighting the ongoing genocide, and has also recently returned from Egypt.

Fariha Blockley.

“I have contacted Lizzi Collinge to ask for a meeting,” she said. “I want her to know the real impact this is having on her constituents.”

Fariha says she will continue her hunger strike until her MP meets with her face to face.

Currently she is eating one 300 calorie meal each day, which is what the residents of Gaza have been living on since January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wont stop until she meets me,” Fariha said. “Perhaps it will make Lizzi see how this genocide is impacting the people in her constituency.”

A spokesperson for Ms Collinge said: "As is standard practice for all appointments, when Fariha made the request to meet, she was offered a virtual meeting or phone call with Lizzi at the earliest possible opportunity but this was declined.

"Lizzi is currently out of the country but continues to be concerned for Fariha’s welfare and her team remains in contact with her directly, as they have been for over two weeks."

Fariha said she has requested a physical meeting as she wants her to understand the impact of the genocide on her constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will meet her in whichever location she feels is safe,” she added. “I am an ex-probation officer and have worked for Victim Support as a Witness Service manager in courts. I am not a threat in the slightest.”