Lancaster woman fined as part of anti-social behaviour crackdown

A Lancaster woman was fined as part of a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Centurion is a countywide police operation involving increased foot patrols in city centres in a bid to cut the amount of anti-social behaviour in Lancashire.

Lorraine Hegarty from Abbeystead Drive was convicted at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay court costs of £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Centurion is a countywide police operation involving increased foot patrols in city centres in a bid to cut the amount of anti-social behaviour in Lancashire.

A police spokesman said: “The local neighbourhood team take these sort of issues seriously.

"We work hard to try and prevent and stop drunken antisocial behaviour in Lancaster City Centre and the surrounding areas.

"We try and work with these individuals to get them help and support when we can but [this] court result sends a real message that these sort of incidents won't be tolerated.

"We hope this court result will go some way of reminding people that this behaviour will be costly to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Constabulary’s countywide response to anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

As part of this targeted operation, each district of Lancashire is currently benefiting from additional foot patrols to target areas identified as anti-social hotspots.

If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, you can report it using our online reporting tools at https://www.lancashire.police.uk, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org