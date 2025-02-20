Lancaster woman, 31, charged with fraud after using pensioner’s bank card

A Lancaster woman has been charged with fraud after using elderly woman’s bank card.

A woman has been charged following a report of fraud in Lancaster.

Police received a report on March 1 2024 of an elderly woman’s bank card being fraudulently used.

Following enquiries, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft.

Danielle Houghton, 31, of Buttermere Road, Lancaster was charged with fraud by false representation and theft, and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on April 11.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of any fraud offence, police encourage you to get in touch. You can report to them on 101, or to ActionFraud on 0300 123 2040.