Lancaster will writing firm aims for a hat trick of national awards

It’s a hat trick in more ways than one after a local firm makes the final three years in a row, and this year in three separate categories.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates has achieved three top spots in a prestigious awards ceremony.

The British Wills and Probate Awards, introduced in 2018, have become a mainstay of the wills and probate sector, highlighting achievement and recognising excellence in the industry.

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates, a local company comprised of a small team of local experts formed in 2018, are finalists once again, having won two awards in 2021 and noted as highly commended in 2022. This year, the company, formed by Nicola Combe in 2018, are finalists in three categories – One to Watch - Practitioner of the Year - Nicola Combe; Regional Will Writing Firm of the Year; and The Customer Service Champions award.

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates has achieved three top spots in a prestigious awards ceremony.Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates has achieved three top spots in a prestigious awards ceremony.
Nicola Combe, owner of Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates, said: “We are beyond thrilled to be finalists in three categories for this year’s British Wills and Probate Awards; it is beyond our wildest imaginations.

“Our team are amazing and work so hard for our clients and community. I’m so proud of them; we care a great deal about the work we do, and to see this recognised at a national level is very exciting. Just to reach the final is such a boost to us all.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Oxford Street, Manchester, on October 11, presented by TV personality Jennie Bond.

Nicola set up Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates because she wanted to help others who are dealing with family tragedy following the death of her husband Jim from cancer.

As well as providing services to families across Lancashire and north Cumbria, Nicola and her team donate their time to run workshops and presentations for local groups, companies and charities, offering free advice and support to understand the options available when organising their personal estates.

The company donates five per cent of the proceeds for Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney to the Lancaster-based CancerCare charity as a thank you for the support they gave to Nicola and Jim, so far raising more than £14,500 to support the work of CancerCare.

To find out more about Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates, go to www.morecambebaywills.co.uk or call 01524 571032.

