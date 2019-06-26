Lancaster war graves accidentally damaged by car

Repair work had to be carried out on two war graves in Skerton Cemetery after they were accidentally damaged by a car.

The motorist had knocked into the graves while driving through the cemetery last Monday, causing paint and tyre mark damage to the gravestones.

The damaged war graves in Skerton cemetery.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commissionsaid: “Last week the Commonwealth War Graves Commission was made aware that a vehicle had knocked into two war graves in Skerton Cemetery in Lancaster.

“One base was damaged and needed replacing but thankfully the headstones were undamaged apart from some paint and tyre marks.

“We mobilised a team and were able to quickly clean and re-install them within 24 hours, a further deep clean is also planned