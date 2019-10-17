Lancaster volunteer goes that extra mile

Lancaster-based Louise Goddard was named winner of the Volunteer of the Year Award at the England Athletics National Volunteer Awards 2019.

The incredible contribution made by eight other volunteers around the country was also celebrated when the world of athletics and running gathered together at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole for the annual England Athletics Hall of Fame and National Volunteer Awards, sponsored by Track & Field Tours.

Louise Goddard from Mental Health Mile/Legit Lancaster had been named a winner at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards in September and was then selected by a panel to receive a prestigious National Volunteer Award.

Louise Goddard, 52, said: “It’s so satisfying seeing people take part who thought they could never do a sporting event and get a medal for it.”

Chris Jones, CEO of England Athletics, said: “It’s wonderful to bring together people from all parts of the country and all areas of athletics and running to celebrate those who make our sport great.

“The volunteers in our sport play an absolutely vital role and one for which we are all extremely grateful.

“We’re delighted to be able to reward our National Volunteer Awards winners for their outstanding work and it’s great that they can also join us at tonight’s event to help welcome the new inductees into our England Athletics Hall of Fame.”