Lancaster village church prepares for Christmas Tree Festival

St Peter's Church in Quernmore. Photo: Google Street View

A Lancaster village church is gearing up for this year’s festive season.

St Peter's Church in Quernmore will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Festival from December 5 to 7.

The beautiful country church will be lit up by Christmas trees, decorated by generous sponsors – local businesses, individuals and local primary schools.

Opening times are:

Friday December 5, 10am to 5pm

Saturday December 6, 10am to 5pm

Sunday December 7, 11am to 4pm (starts after the service)

The Sunday service is a family service among the trees starting at 10am. All are welcome to join.

Refreshments will be available throughout opening times, and primary school children will be singing in the church on December 5.

On Sunday December 21 at 2pm there will be a special period for reflection, and prayers to remember and celebrate loved ones.

The traditional carol service around the crib will be held on Wednesday December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 2pm, followed by a Christmas Day Holy Communion at 9.30am.