Lancaster village brewery teams up with popular tea brand to celebrate Lancashire Day with unique drink

Offering customers the chance to get their hands on two brews for the price of one, Lancashire Tea and Farm Yard Brew Company have teamed up ahead of Lancashire Day this year to release a unique beverage in tribute to the great county.

Combining the heartwarming floral notes of a classic cup of Lancashire Tea with the hoppy energy of a delicious and crisp beer, the limited edition Ooh Ahh Lancashire pale ale is a heady brew merging and infusing the best parts of both drinks.

Released ahead of Lancashire Day on Wednesday November 27, the ale (4.2% ABV) is available from selected Booths stores during November so proud Lancastrians can stock up and enjoy the end result of both teams putting their Lancashire thinking caps on.

Balancing a subtle bitterness inherent in tea leaves with the fruit and floral notes of the hops, the final product marries both drinks delicately in homage to the crews’ typical attention to detail - Lancashire Tea’s recipe was famously tweaked and developed to complement the taste of the region’s water.

Lancashire Tea is one of the fastest-growing tea brands in the UK with a loyal following of tea trustees who want a great cuppa at a good price, while the Farm Yard Brew Company was born in 2016 in Cockerham on a fifth-generation family farm which now houses a 400,000 litre brew plant with a large range of beers and a taproom for visitors.

“Some partnerships just feel right and bringing the flavour of our brew to a pale ale seemed too good an opportunity to miss,” said Phil Toms, marketing director at Lancashire Tea. “It will give customers of both brands the chance to celebrate everything great about the county on Lancashire Day.”

Danny Ellidge, executive director of Farm Yard Brew Company, added: “We love working with people whose business reflects our own in their passion and quality and the team at Lancashire Tea have both in abundance so it just makes sense!”

1 . Lancashire Day Danny Ellidge, executive director at Farm Yard Brew Co. in Cockerham, promoting their latest collaboration, partnering with Lancashire Tea to produce 'Ooh Ahh Lancashire - pale ale' infused with flavour of Lancashire Tea in celebration of Lancashire Day. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Lancashire Day Danny Ellidge, executive director at Farm Yard Brew Co. in Cockerham. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire Day Danny Ellidge, executive director at Farm Yard Brew Co. in Cockerham. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales