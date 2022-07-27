Lancaster vets launch Morecambe Baywatch campaign to keep dogs safe

Seawater, seaweed, sand, picnic leftovers, palm oil, jellyfish and dead crabs and sea birds washed up on the shore are among the hazards that can cause illness and injury or even be potentially fatal.

Lancaster Vets in Bowerham Road expect to see a number of dogs brought into their surgery with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, liver damage, after eating something they shouldn’t on the beach.

The practice has now launched its summer Morecambe Baywatch Campaign to warn owners to be extra vigilant when taking their dog to the beach and have issued some helpful tips for pet owners:

Jazmine a beach-loving border collie at Morecambe beach.

Always keep your dog in sight when they are swimming in the sea and consider using a dog life jacket to keep them afloat. Although most dogs will be accomplished paddlers, strong currents and high waves can cause some pets to become distressed, tired and in danger of drowning.

Watch out for jellyfish, as a sting could trigger a potentially fatal anaphylactic shock.

Symptoms of a jellyfish sting include blistering, burning pain, changes in heart rhythm, difficulty breathing, itching, nausea, fever, excessive drooling, vomiting, swellings and

hives.

Seaweed, washed-up crabs and dead sea birds are tempting to dogs but can cause sickness.

Seaweed can become lodged in the stomach and intestines, causing discomfort and pain, and may need to be removed surgically. Sand can also cause blockages and upset tummies.

Sea water contains lots of salt, which is toxic for dogs, plus bacteria and parasites. Salt drying on a dog’s skin can cause irritation and severe itching, so take enough fresh water for your dog to drink and to rinse them off after swimming in the sea.

Rubbish, such as discarded food or wrappers, can cause illness or a blockage if eaten. Always take some of your dog’s favourite treats or a toy that you can swap for anything

they might pick up. If you try and force something out of their mouth, they are more likely to swallow it.

Watch out for palm oil, which looks like lumps of fat. While harmless in its normal state, it can be dangerous to dogs when washed up on the beach as it is laden with bacteria and other harmful waste found in the sea. It can also trigger pancreatitis, which can occur if a large amount of fat or oil is eaten.

For advice, or if you suspect your dog has eaten something it shouldn’t have while on the beach, Helen Griffin, clinical director at Lancaster Vets, advises contacting your vet immediately.

Lancaster Vets has one surgery in Bowerham Road, Lancaster. The practice employs four vets, five veterinary nurses, two animal nursing assistants, three receptionists and a practice manager.