Lancaster University’s forum for the community helps to make a positive difference

The Lancaster University Exchange, now in its fourth year, is an annual interactive public meeting giving attendees the chance to discuss and exchange ideas on specific topics affecting local, regional and national communities.

Representatives from local authorities, businesses, charities, further education colleges, the health sector and members of the public came together at Lancaster Town Hall to discuss ongoing projects and potential opportunities to address sustainability issues and the climate emergency.

The Exchange looked at how the local community could work together to achieve commitment to net-zero as individuals, organisations and through collaborative partnerships.

The Lancaster University Exchange.

The Lancaster University Exchange was opened by Pro-Chancellor of Lancaster University, the Rt Hon Alistair Burt and Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield, who provided an introduction and an update on the university’s successes and priorities.

This was followed by a question and answer session and a ‘Big Conversation’, which opened up discussions on identifying good examples of sustainability, what we can do individually or collectively to make the most difference to the climate emergency and what are the biggest challenges facing us all.

Prof Schofield said: “At the Lancaster University Exchange, it was great to see so many people together in one room with the common goal of wanting to make a difference.

“Excellent discussions led to ideas around how we change some of our own working practices, making sustainability and climate change ‘the’ thing, not ‘a’ thing. We heard about some amazing projects including the Don’t Ditch It! campaign for students, repurposing unwanted items to give to new students and charities and a ‘Too Good To Go’ app where businesses are able to sell rather than throw food.

“We also welcomed Eden Project who gave us an insight into their plans for the Morecambe development including a pledge for the site to be fossil fuels free.