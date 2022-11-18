Lancaster University team wins trophy at Times Higher Education Awards

The Times Higher Education Awards (THE) attracted hundreds of entries from higher education institutions across the UK and Republic of Ireland, with nearly a thousand people gathered at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the awards ceremony on November 17.

Lancaster University Library won the Outstanding Library Team trophy for their aim to “connect, innovate and include”, ensuring that the wider community see the university’s library as a resource they can use.

A Library Community Card allows the public to use library services for free and the Library has hosted a three-day Library Festival and the Slavery Family Trees Conference. This was part of the Lancaster Slavery Family Trees Community Project, alongside the Lancaster Black History Community Group, students, schools and volunteers.

Lancaster University Library receive the Outstanding Library Team trophy at the 2022 Times Higher Education Awards.

The judges highlighted the Library team’s “strategic and holistic approach” to delivering culture change.

They said: “The work of the Library succeeded in its aim of deepening the connection between the campus and the local community and of demystifying the university by partnership working to both increase access and to develop collections. The submission focused on the Library’s work in addressing a challenging topic, that of Lancaster’s history as a slave trading port, and in collaborating with the Lancaster Black History Community Group to expose, share and further grow locally held knowledge.

“It demonstrated a partnership approach between the university library, academics and the local community that is sustainable and would also be scalable to other parts of the sector.”

Andrew Barker, Director of Library Services and Learning Development at the university, said; “It was an absolute honour to win the award for Outstanding Library Team at the THE Awards in London, and I’m still giddy at the news.