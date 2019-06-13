Lancaster university students’ biggest exhibition set to open to public

Lancaster University’s 2019 Degree Show, ‘Coordinate’, will be the biggest exhibition of its kind to take place on campus.

Combining for the first time, art, design, film and, theatre, the exhibition which opens on June 20 at 6pm will showcase amazing talent from across the full range of degree subjects at the University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA).

Painting by Rosie Allis for Lancaster University's 2019 Degree Show, 'Coordinate'.

Historically, the popular show has welcomed more than 500 visitors annually for what was once purely an art show.

Due to its popularity and expansion to include more subjects, the event runs until June 29 open Monday to Saturdays.

The show is the culmination of three years’ hard work by the students and visitors can expect to see a diverse range of painting, drawing, sculpture, new media work, film, innovative design projects, performances and film and theatre screenings.

Communications manager for the event student Ross Davies said: “There literally will be something for everybody.

Euan MacDonald, EUM the Club Kid, Drag Culture and Performance Art, for Lancaster University's 2019 Degree Show, 'Coordinate'.

“The showcase name, Coordinate, captures the artists in every sense of the word. We unite, combine, merge and blend and our varied characteristics come together to invent harmony. We correlate, synchronise and organise.

“At large, we stand as a coordination of three years. Alone, we exude temporal elements in our coordination between and within the artistic realm. Cooperation exists at the very core of our show; relationship between artist, work, viewer and society continuously manifesting.”

The free exhibition, open to the public, takes place in three neighbouring locations on campus – The Peter Scott Gallery, Bowland Studios and the Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts building.

Opening times are weekdays 11am to 5pm, Saturdays 11am to 4pm and closed on the Sunday. The opening night on June 20 is from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Ellie Sainsbury, The Right Honorable Gentleman, Sculpture, for Lancaster University's 2019 Degree Show, 'Coordinate'.

Follow the show on Facebook and Instagram under the name Coordinate. You can also see more details on the website at www.lancaster.ac.uk/lica/degreeshow/

For more information please email coordinate2019@outlook.com