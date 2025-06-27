Lancaster University ranked among world’s top 100 for sustainability impact

Lancaster University’s leading work to help reduce inequalities as well as its efforts promoting and supporting education around sustainable land use globally has helped propel it to a top 100 sustainability ranking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster is ranked joint 98th in the world in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The THE Impact Rankings 2025 are based on analysis of the sustainability operations, outreach and research output of more than 2,300 institutions around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Institutions are scored according to their performance in several different areas linked to each of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Lancaster University’s leading work to help reduce inequalities as well as its efforts promoting and supporting education around sustainable land use globally has helped propel it to a top 100 sustainability ranking.

Lancaster University achieved an overall score of 89.5% for its contribution to the SDGs.

Lancaster is specifically praised for its work towards Goal 10: ‘Reducing Inequalities’, achieving a ranking of 64th in the world out of 1,261 institutions who entered data for this goal.

Lancaster scored highly for its research into inequalities across the globe, through research centres such as the Work Foundation and the Centre for Child and Family Justice Research, as well as for creating an inclusive place to work and study on campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another highlight was Lancaster’s work towards Goal 15: ‘Life on Land’, receiving a ranking of 81st out of 854 institutions globally.

This score highlighted Lancaster’s strong research output in this area – especially from the Lancaster Environment Centre, and its work to promote and support education across the globe linked to sustainable land use and ecosystems.

Lancaster also achieved a score of 88.5% towards SDG 9 ‘Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure’, as well as 88.5% towards SDG 17 ‘Partnership for the Goals’.

Prof Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global (Digital, International, Sustainability), said: "This ranking reflects the very strong commitment to sustainability at Lancaster University. Whether it’s tackling climate challenges or advancing social equity, our work and research is focused on making a real difference—both here in our community and across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re proud to be part of a global movement driving positive change through the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and we’re committed to building a future that’s not just sustainable, but truly transformative.”

To see the full THE table, visit the Times Higher Education website at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings

Visit Lancaster University’s website at https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/sustainability/sustainability-strategy/sustainable-development-goals/ to learn more about the university’s work on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.