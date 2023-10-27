Lancaster University public lecture series welcomes actor and author Paterson Joseph

TV, film and stage actor and author Paterson Joseph is set to come to Lancaster in November as part of the university’s new public lecture series.

Paterson, best known for his roles in TV’s Peep Show and Noughts & Crosses, will give a free solo performance at The Dukes in Lancaster and will also take part in a panel event at the university.

On Friday November 10 at The Dukes, Paterson will give a solo performance centred around his recent novel ‘The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho’.

This tells the story of a man who was born on a slave ship on the Atlantic Ocean in 1729 and who went on to become a writer, composer, shopkeeper and respected ‘man of letters’ in 18th Century London.

Paterson Joseph. Photo: Faye Thomas

Paterson’s ‘Sancho and Me for One Night Only’, which is part improvised, explores ideas of belonging, language, education, slavery, commerce, violence, threat, politics, music and love - and where these themes intersect with Paterson's own story of being Black and British.

Doors open at 6pm, with the free event taking place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm – remember to reserve your place for what is set to be a very popular evening.

On Thursday November 9, at Lancaster University’s Nuffield Theatre (doors open 5.30pm), all are invited to ‘Making Black British History’ - a panel event chaired by University lecturer and writer Okechukwu Nzelu, with Paterson Joseph, editor Hannah Chukwu, award-winning writer Danielle Jawando and emerging writer and former councillor Marcia Hutchinson.

This will be an evening of fascinating conversation with panellists discussing their own work and interests in the context of Black British history and the successes and challenges faced by Black British creatives today. Reserve your free ticket at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/47115

You will be able to purchase signed copies of Paterson’s book at the event.

For those unable to attend, Paterson’s performance at The Dukes will be recorded and made available at a later date on the Lancaster University public lecture series webpage at https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/public-lectures/