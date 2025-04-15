Lancaster University professor on right track to provide BBC TV insight on Lake District poet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster University professor is on track to help railway guru Michael Portillo uncover the delights of Cumbria in the new series of Great British Railways Journeys on BBC TV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prof Simon Bainbridge, from the university’s Department of English and Creative Writing, joins Michael on a section of his Maryport to Penrith journey (episode eight of 20) on BBC2 at 6.30pm this Wednesday (April 16).

During the railway journey through Cumbria and Dumfriesshire Michael heads to the hills as he follows in the footsteps of the Lakeland poets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is in Keswick, where the former politician retraces the adventurous walks of English poet, literary critic, philosopher, and theologian Samuel Taylor Coleridge, that he is joined by Simon.

Prof Simon Bainbridge (left) and Michael Portillo outside Greta Hall, Keswick, the home of the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge from 1800-1803 and the base for many of his pioneering mountaineering adventures.

Coleridge was a founder of the Romantic Movement in England and a member of the Lake Poets with his friend William Wordsworth.

During the programme Simon unveils how one of Coleridge’s legendary routes has been used as a form of therapy.

“It was a great pleasure to meet Michael at Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s house and to talk to him about the significant role the poet played in the invention of mountaineering,” said Simon, who has written about Coleridge’s climbing exploits in his book Mountaineering and British Romanticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the broadcast Simon and Michael also meet with Ian Whiteside, of Trek Therapy, to discuss walking’s therapeutic powers and their re-enactment of one of the poet’s most extraordinary excursions.

Michael also visits the striking ruins of Lowther Castle - once a grand gothic estate, now reborn as an extraordinary garden and joins a local litter-picking group who want to educate visitors.

At Ullswater, he discovers the native Herdwick and Rough Fell sheep, whose wool is finding eco-friendly uses today and tries his hand at herding the flock with dependable sheepdog Pick.

Great British Railway Journeys (Maryport to Penrith) is due to be transmitted on Wednesday April 16 on BBC2 at 6.30pm.