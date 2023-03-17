Lancaster University medical student wins Royal Society of Medicine prize

She presented her work at a special event at the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) in London hosted by the RSM’s History of Medicine Society, which awards the prize every year for the best essay on the history of medicine or medical science.

Alexandrina, a final year student at Lancaster Medical School, said: “It was an honour to win this prize and be acknowledged for my work. I'm happy I got to share my fascination of this surgical invention with like-minded individuals, and hope to have sparked curiosity about the history of medicine in fellow medical students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Head of Lancaster Medical School Prof Marina Anderson said: “We are delighted that Alexandrina’s dedication and talent has been recognised in the award of the prestigious Royal Society of Medicine's 2023 Norah Schuster prize for the history of medicine. Alexandrina is the embodiment of the bright future of medicine, and we are extremely proud of her achievements.”

Alexandrina Braniste.

Alexandrina now hopes to pursue a career in cardiothoracic surgery either in the UK or back home in Portugal.

“Lancaster is my second home and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here,” she said. “The welcoming Lancaster community is what I'll remember most. I look forward to starting my journey as a doctor when I graduate in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had enjoyed her time at Lancaster Medical School.

“Because it's a smaller community, I feel like I got more valuable time with tutors and doctors. It was easier to integrate into and learn the ways of the NHS, and it's something I very much appreciate with Lancaster Medical School. You come out feeling prepared for your journey as a doctor, as it will be a familiar feeling you've previously experienced.”

The Royal Society of Medicine awards dozens of prizes every year to recognise and reward the best ideas and innovative thinking across healthcare, medicine and science.

Alexandrina presented her paper on Dr Thomas Fogarty's embolectomy catheter and its impact in vascular surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose to write about Dr Thomas Fogarty's invention, the embolectomy catheter,” she said. “He is an American cardiovascular surgeon who in the 1960s invented a device to help remove clots from blood vessels, and we still use this tool today, across a variety of operations.