Lancaster University graduate in the picture as he returns to city with new film about Miners' Strike

A Lancaster University film studies graduate returns to the city this weekend when the latest film he directed is screened at The Dukes.

Film Director Daniel Draper, who studied at Lancaster University from 2005 to 2008 for what was then a BA in Film and Cultural Studies, will host a Q&A session after the screening of new film ‘Iron Ladies’ on Sunday October 19.

Daniel, who is looking forward to being back in Lancaster, said: “2025 marks 20 years since I started my degree at Lancaster University.

“I was unaware it would lead to a filmmaking journey, but I’m glad it did! I’m thrilled to be bringing my latest documentary to Lancaster this week.”

Daniel Draper.

The new film, which premiered earlier this month in the UK and Ireland, is a celebration of the iron-willed women who maintained the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike as they fought for the future of their communities.

It is the untold story of working class women who, during the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike, found themselves at the forefront of a battle against the British state.

From Scotland down to Kent, women from the coalfields shed light on their experiences of the year-long struggle and how they became the backbone of the Strike.

With many still active today, their actions reshaped the landscape of political activism for working class women.

Attendees are invited to join Daniel and activist Jenny Hurley after the screening for the Q&A.

Shut Out The Light Films is an independent film company, founded in Liverpool in 2014 by Christie Allanson and Daniel Draper, specialising in documentaries.

Their first feature Nature of the Beast, about then Labour politician Dennis Skinner, lead to subsequent documentaries which give voice to under-represented communities on film.

Iron Ladies is Shut Out The Light’s sixth feature to be released.

Daniel said: “This is not just a story of the past. All our contributors are still politically active and live in the communities that bear the scars of 40 years ago. Filming this documentary over 18 months allowed us to capture the spirit that still exists.

"We were grateful to be allowed into their homes and to be entrusted with telling this story.

“This film knows which side it’s on – there are no conflicting interviews from police, journalists or scabs – just working class women recalling their actions during 84/85 and beyond.”

Details on how to book are on The Dukes website.

Senior lecturer in film practice Dr Maryam Ghorbankarimi said: “We are delighted and proud to welcome Daniel back to Lancaster with his new film Iron Ladies, an inspiring account of working class women who stood at the heart of a pivotal moment in British history.

“Seeing our graduates go on to make such meaningful, socially engaged films is one of the great rewards of teaching in this field, and a real source of inspiration for our current film students.”