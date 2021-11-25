Lancaster University Chaplaincy helps fight hunger this Christmas

Lancaster University Chaplaincy is partnering with local church St John’s Ellel to raise food donations this Christmas for the most vulnerable families in Lancaster.

According to figures released from End Child Poverty, roughly a quarter of children live in poverty in the Lancaster City Council area.

In reaction to this, both Lancaster University Chaplaincy and St John’s Church Ellel felt compelled to help this Christmas.

Both organisations are encouraging their staff, students and parishioners to donate a shoebox of food to local food bank The Olive Branch, which has launched its own Christmass appeal.

You can help people in need to have a festive Christmas this year.

Rev Craig Abbot, who is vicar at St John’s Church, Ellel and started as Lancaster University Anglican Chaplain in October, said: “Particularly after Covid, we want to support our most vulnerable families. I encourage anyone, not just Lancaster University staff, students or Ellel parishioners to donate a shoebox of food for the hungry.”

Both Lancaster University Chaplaincy and St John’s Church, Ellel will serve as drop-off points for The Olive Branch donations until December 12.

A list of other drop off points around the city can be found here and any of the following items are welcome:

Cereal and porridge, rice, tinned tomatoes, pasta sauce, tinned meat, coffee, hot chocolate, tinned fruit, biscuits, fruit juice, baby food, nuts, jam, peanut butter, chocolate spread, sugar, oil, mince pies, Christmas cake, Christmas biscuits, tins of sweets, Christmas pudding, crackers, chocolate oranges, custard and rice pudding, jelly, Shloer, grape juice, Appletiser, Christmas crackers, small toys and gift toiletries.