Lancaster University celebrates 11th Green Flag Award

The ‘Green Flag’ is the quality mark for the management of parks and green spaces across the UK and around the world.

The past two years have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely. This 11th award for the university recognises the skill and dedication of the team that makes the Lancaster campus a great place that everyone can enjoy.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Lancaster University worthy of a Green Flag Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster University is celebrating its 11th Green Flag Award.

“Lancaster University is a vital green space for the community. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and student volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

This year the university’s Grounds team has engaged in a national effort to support pollinators by designating areas of campus as 'No Mow Zones'. The initiative leaves areas of grassland relatively untouched and enables wild flowers to flourish.

This creates a habitat that supports surrounding wildlife including bees and other pollinators.

Andrew Burgess, Director of Estates, Facilities and Commercial Services at Lancaster University, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to have been awarded this for 11 years running; many of the team have been here for all of that time and have worked exceptionally hard to maintain the standard of our campus.

“A huge thank you to our Landscape Manager Ian Sturzaker and all the Grounds team for achieving this during such challenging times. It’s a massive benefit to the students, staff and visitors to Lancaster University.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.