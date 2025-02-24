Lancaster Town Hall to host sold-out Frank Turner benefit gig

A thrilling night of music and charity is just around the corner as award-winning singer-songwriter Frank Turner takes the stage at Lancaster Town Hall this weekend for a sold-out performance in support of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

This exclusive event, which is part of the Music With The Mayor initiative, will see 100% of proceeds benefiting the charity, continuing their vital work across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The Music With The Mayor project, which saw Citizens Advice North Lancashire chosen by the mayor as their charity for the year, celebrates the rich and diverse local talent in the area while raising essential funds for the community.

Over the past months, the project has featured unique performances, from folk songs about the infamous witch trials at Lancaster Castle, to sea shanties at The Platform in Morecambe.

Frank Turner with his sister Joanna Young, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

This highly anticipated gig with Frank Turner will be a milestone for the project, as it pairs his musical talent with a noble cause.

Frank Turner, known for his powerful songs blending folk, punk, and rock, has always shown a deep connection to his roots.

And in this case, his connection to the event is particularly special: Turner is the younger brother of Joanna Young, the CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

The siblings recently recorded an episode for the Citizens Advice podcast When Life Gives You Lemons, which explores the topic of mental health and is available to listen on all mainstream platforms.

“It’s amazing to see Frank performing in Lancaster and supporting a local charity that is obviously close to my heart and has such an impact locally,” said Joanna. “Citizens Advice North Lancashire plays an essential role in supporting people in our community.

"We're currently seeing record numbers of people who need our help. With the help of Frank and the Music With The Mayor project, we are able to amplify our work and make an even bigger impact. It’s going to be a night to remember!”

Tickets for the gig, on Saturday March 1, are already sold out, with fans helping a cause that will support so many in need across Lancaster and Morecambe.

For more information about Citizens Advice North Lancashire and how you can support, visit their website at www.northlancashirecab.org.uk