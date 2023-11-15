Lancaster tourist accommodation plan rears its head again only months after residents fought to stop it

Plans for a disused church building to be converted into visitor accommodation have been submitted to the city council - just months after similar plans were rejected by councillors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we reported last July, applicant Zubeir Mister wants to turn the former offices at St Michael's House in Parkgate Drive, Lancaster, into 14-bedroom visitor accommodation.

Any work on the site would also need listed building consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is within the Standen Park development off Wyresdale Road, where the County Lunatic Asylum was once housed.

The property stands within the Standen Park development. Photo: Google Street View

In 1997 the building was purchased by The Buildings Renaissance Trust and permission was granted for a mixed scheme which saw the nave retained as largely open plan workspace with offices and the remainder of the footprint transepts and chancel forming two dwellings.

The workspace has been unused since 2006 despite marketing attempts and was eventually put up for auction in 2010, but bids did not reach the reserve on the day.

Mr Mister bought the property directly from the administrator’s post-auction in July 2010 and has himself sought a tenant to operate within the restrictive planning approval without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant commissioned a scheme for conversion to residential use and requested pre-application advice from Lancaster City Council's planning department, and a response from the assistant conservation officer in 2010 was “not entirely supportive” of residential as an alternative use.

Inside the former St Michael's House building.

Mr Mister's initial proposal was refused earlier this year, but he has now submitted a new application to the council, with changes made to parking arrangements for the scheme.

At the time of the initial application, many Standen Park residents objected to the plans, saying they are not in-keeping with the area, and would lead to excess traffic on the private estate's narrow road.

"The community of Standen Park is single-family owned housing where the owners maintain a high standard of appearance and a quiet, cooperative community," one resident said. "This application would add something out of keeping with that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of several concerned residents, another said: "This seems to be a very optimistic proposal!" and added that it was light on detail and could potentially be describing a hostel. In particular they highlighted a lack of kitchen facilities outlined in the proposals.

Inside the former St Michael's House building.

Another resident said: "This is a quite preposterous and audacious move. I'm shocked it's even being attempted.

"The building does not lend itself to this kind of drastic transformation and there is no mitigation for the tremendous impact it would have on the local community.

"How has a listed building been allowed to decline in such a manner without the local responsible authorities taking action?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further resident added that the extra road usage would "create more wear and tear to our privately maintained access".

Inside the former St Michael's House building.

"Who will pay for any damages caused by these 'visitors' who have no vested interest in maintaining the historic site?” they said.