Lancaster to turn into sea of colour when Pride festival is held

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:46 BST

Lancaster Pride will take place on Sunday June 22 this year.

The parade will begin at 11am at Sulyard Street and march around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

The day will be hosted by Cheryl Fergison and Delia Deck, and the headline act will be transfemale music artist Alexa Vox.

More acts will be announced in due course.

Lancaster Pride takes place this year on June 22.

There will also be a variety of stalls from local businesses and services, including food and drink stalls for refreshments.

Entry to the main stage area will be £5, with under 2s free. Music will last until around 6pm.

Lancaster Pride is a yearly celebration of LGBTQ+ people, organised and run by Lancaster charity LGB&T Out in the Bay and supported by Lancaster BID, who are welcoming any local businesses who want to decorate their windows to show their support.

Morecambe Pride is also due to take place on Morecambe prom on Saturday July 26.

