Lancaster to host ‘Last Night of the Proms’ event in aid of hospice
Lancaster Town Hall will transform into the Royal Albert Hall for one night only next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST
St John's Hospice Choir will be performing the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday September 9.
Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy this musical extravaganza in aid of St John’s Hospice.
Doors open at 7pm, with a 7.30pm start.
To be part of this magical night, go online at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/shop/events/last-night-of-the-proms/ for tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly.
Adult, child and VIP Balcony (18+ only) tickets are available, priced at £10 to £25.
Please note that due to access restrictions the balcony ticket option is not wheelchair accessible.