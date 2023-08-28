St John's Hospice Choir will be performing the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday September 9.

Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy this musical extravaganza in aid of St John’s Hospice.

Doors open at 7pm, with a 7.30pm start.

To be part of this magical night, go online at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/shop/events/last-night-of-the-proms/ for tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly.

Adult, child and VIP Balcony (18+ only) tickets are available, priced at £10 to £25.