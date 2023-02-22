The Festival of Culture is on March 5.

The Lancaster ‘Communities Together’ group, supported by Lancaster City Council, provides a forum where community members and representatives of key agencies can come together, build relationships and share experiences and knowledge with a view to improving community cohesion, a sense of belonging and taking part.

Since 2012 the group has held an annual Festival of Culture to celebrate the diversity of the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hasn’t happened since the pandemic but it will be happening again on Sunday March 5, 3pm to 5.30pm at Lancaster University LICA buildings.

It will be a fun-filled afternoon featuring dance, song, tradition, prayer, and fashion.

It will be a fun-filled afternoon featuring dance, song, tradition, prayer, and fashion, with Hindu, Chinese, Jewish, Arabic, Muslim, Pakistani, Brazilian traditions – and more – all represented. .

There will be stalls with arts activities for families, and stalls showcasing local activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is free and all are welcome, but booking is essential via Eventbrite (search for ‘Festival of Culture’ or go to tinyurl.com/festcult23).

Participants will be able to choose from Chinese, Syrian or South Asian food.

Help is available with the cost of travel if needed.

Harsha Shukla, president of Lancaster and Morecambe Hindu Society, chair of the Festival of Culture Committee and former chair of the Communities Together group - who had the idea for the first festival back in 2012 - said: "I am so proud that this festival is still running since its first year in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lancaster has rich cultural diversity and this festival will showcase everything that Lancaster's communities have to offer - dance, song, food, fashion, tradition and prayer. We hope that many individuals, families and young people from the area will join us.

"It is essential that our local children grow up aware of the rich cultural heritage in their midst.

"We're very grateful to Lancaster City Council, Lancaster University, Lancaster CVS and Lancaster University Confucius Institute whose financial support means that we can offer this rich and varied event free of charge for all."