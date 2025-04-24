Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster theatre company were right on track for the launch of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the modern railway.

Imitating the dog were invited to help create a spectacular open-air event in Bishop Auckland at the start of the S&DR200 international festival, inspired by the first journey on the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

“We were first approached by a producer on S&DR200 to create a projection mapping piece for the opening of the festival,” said imitating the dog co-artistic director Simon Wainwright.

“As our ideas started to expand we were taken to see the quite amazing 11 Arches site and what had once been a simple projection piece became a 30 minute performance with a cast of 70, a replica train, 40 wireless illuminated suitcases, a water defying astronaut and 600 drones!

All Change by Lancaster's imitating the dog opened the S&DR200 festival.

“It felt like an ambitious show but one that fitted the wild imagination and story of the birth of the passenger railway. It was a whirlwind of a piece but we really feel like the audience and participants were treated to a spectacle with heart and depth - a whistle stop tour of the world of the last 200 years as seen from the train window.

"It was a real privilege to work on it with an incredible team of professionals and volunteers.”

Simon devised the concept and video design for All Change: 26 miles that shaped the world and along with imitating the dog co-artistic director Andrew Quick, was interviewed at the event by Michael Portillo for his Great British Railway Journeys series, expected to be broadcast in September.

Inspired by conversations with local historians, All Change brought history to life with large-scale set pieces, projection mapping, original music and drones.

A replica train arrives for rehearsals as part of the S&DR200 festival launch. Photo by Ed Waring

The journey through 200 years of railway history covered major historic moments from the Industrial Revolution, two world wars to the present day, celebrating the transformative power of trains on the landscape and our lives.

For the first time, imitating the dog collaborated on an event with UK drone company SKYMAGIC, the pioneers behind the drone and light displays for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and London’s New Year celebrations.

They also worked with movement directors Rocky Norton and Katie Pearson, who both contributed to ceremonies at the 2012 London Olympics.

Imitating the dog are no strangers to significant events either, having produced pieces for the opening event of Hull’s year as City of Culture and outdoor festivals and events worldwide as well as locally, where their work has often been a highlight of Light Up Lancaster.

An opening scene from All Change by imitating the dog at Bishop Auckland. Photo by Ed Waring

They also make groundbreaking theatre work seen at The Dukes and other venues nationally and internationally.

S&DR 200 festival director Niccy Hallifax said: “It must have been magical 200 years ago to witness the first journey on the Stockton and Darlington Railway. With All Change, we aimed to recapture that sense of wonder and I hope we created an unforgettable memory for people of all ages. The artists we brought together for this one-off show really are the best in their fields.”