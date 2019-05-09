Lancaster teen’s bid for modelling title

A Lancaster girl has been scouted for a national modelling competition.

The 15-year-old Ripley St. Thomas pupil, Sofie Deighton, was contacted by model scouts via her social media page.

The teen, a conscientious pupil and keen athlete, is set to compete in the National finals of The Miss British Isles competition in Chester at the end of the month.

The ‘Miss Junior Lancaster’ finalist has already taken part in a promotional photo shoot, raising publicity for the event and promoting her home city of Lancaster.

Local businesses Jan Kent Hair and Jan Kent Beauty, based at Hala Square, Lancaster, are proud sponsors of Sofie and the event.

The competition aims to promote new faces to the modelling industry.

The winner takes home a prize of £1500 including a modelling and promotional contract, photo shoots in the UK, a professional modelling portfolio and website and a photo shoot for themselves and a friend or family member.

“I couldn’t believe it when they contacted me. I was so shocked!” exclaimed the excited teenager.

Sofie will compete to win the Junior Miss British Isles category, for girls aged 11-15, at the Crowne Plaza hotel, Chester, on May 26.