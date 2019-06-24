Lancaster teen launches campaign for new cycle pump track

A Lancaster teenager has launched a campaign to get a cycling pump track built in the city.

Jack Rix, aged 12, recently met with Lancaster City Council to discuss his proposals, and his campaign has been supported by more than 430 people already on the Change.org website.

The Ripley St Thomas pupil is now going to visit local schools to gain support for the project, after Will Griffiths, the city council’s public realm manager, encouraged him to gauge demand for it.

Jack said: “Myself and my friends enjoy being outside on our bikes and going to pump tracks but have to rely on our parents to take us as the nearest pump track is in Ingleton.

“I am working towards my Archbishop of York award and have been set the challenge of ‘be the change you want to see’.

“I thought a pump track in Lancaster would help the community as it will encourage more young people to get active and be outdoors.

“Pump tracks can be ridden by children of all ages on balance bikes through to mountain bikes. I now need to find out how many people would be interested in a pump track been built in the Scotforth/Bowerham area.

“I’m hoping that if we work together as a community we will be able to provide children with a safe place to enjoy their bikes.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has signed the petition so far and would like to ask that more people sign the petition and then I can tell Will that there is a big demand for it.”

Proposals for a pump track on Ryelands Park were floated in 2015, but Lancaster City Council said there was no consensus from the community that it was something that they wished to be explored.

Visit www.change.org/p/lancaster-city-council-would-you-like-a-bike-pump-track-built-in-lancaster to see the petition.