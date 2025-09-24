Lancaster taxi drivers say rise of Uber due to licensing loophole is ‘crippling’ their business

Taxi drivers in Lancaster say their livelihoods are under threat due to Uber drivers operating in the area from out of town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One driver also claimed Uber are over-charging unsuspecting customers, and could particularly affect university students who are unaware of the issue.

Uber are not a recognised taxi service in the Lancaster district, but taxi driver Steven Towers said they are becoming an increasingly common sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uber taxis are mostly licensed in Wolverhampton, Sefton, Blackburn and Darwen and Knowsley, he said.

Taxi drivers in Lancaster say their business is being affected by Uber.

“As a taxi driver in Lancaster, it is with my heartfelt sorrow that Uber is getting out of control in the Lancaster and Morecambe area,” Mr Towers said.

"The local businesses are being crippled by them and the local council are doing nothing.

“These are crippling local taxi businesses, and something needs doing as we believe that they are not DBS checked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Towers said Uber are also over-charging on fares, asking for amounts such as £40 for a Heysham ferry port to Lancaster railway station journey, when the usual taxi meter price is £18.60, and £7.50 instead of a £6.60 meter price for Lancaster railway station to the University of Cumbria.

“That is another reason we want Uber out of town,” he added.

Mr Towers also raised concerns that university students could be more at risk as they are more likely to use Uber.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “We take reports of illegal activity seriously as safeguarding and protecting the public is paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do and will always investigate reports of non-compliance or illegal operating.

“However, while these vehicles are licensed in other regions, often they are operating legally, as permitted by legislation.

“While standards do vary from region to region, having an enhanced DBS will be a bare minimum/standard requirement at every council across the country.

“Taxis operating cross border due to loopholes in legislation is not exclusive to Lancaster, but is occurring across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster MP Cat Smith said: “I have been contacted by several licenced taxi drivers here in Lancaster who are understandably concerned about increasing numbers of Uber drivers in the district.

"This issue has been building for some time, ever since the previous Government enabled local authorities to license taxi drivers for any part of the country.

“Lancaster City Council confirmed with me that whilst the presence of out-of-area drivers is legal under current rules, this situation creates disruption for local trade and leaves the council limited in what action it can take.

"I share the frustration of local drivers surrounding the loophole around cross-border licensing which ultimately needs addressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have raised several concerns with the Department for Transport who assured me their commitment to reviewing the system and bringing forward legislation to tackle inconsistent standards, strengthen safeguarding, and the consideration of new approaches to licencing over larger areas.

"I will continue to share the experiences of Lancaster drivers and passengers with the Government so that any changes work for our community and for passenger safety.”