Go Burrito in Church Street was given a three out of five score after assessment on April 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three rating means the business was found to be generally satisfactory with good practices overall for maintaining safety standards.

It means that of Lancaster's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.