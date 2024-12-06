Lancaster students to take on Kilimanjaro trek to help young people with cancer

A team of Lancaster students are to take on Kilimanjaro next year to raise money for a worthy cause.

The university students are supporting Teenage Cancer Trust by sending a team to take on the Kilimanjaro Trek from August 28 to September 5 2025.

Their fundraising efforts will help make sure no young person faces cancer alone.

As part of their efforts, the group is collaborating with the local army reserves in Caton Road to host a 24-hour run, row, and cycle challenge ‘to Kilimanjaro from Lancaster’ – a total of 7,700km.

The British Army reserves 381 squadron in Lancaster.

It is hoped 50-100 participants will join in the event over January 25 and 26 to help reach the distance.

Challenge leader James Gill said: “Many people in my group including myself have faced bereavement as a result of cancer so it seemed fitting to take on this challenge as a way to support young people with cancer.

“We are hoping through this event we can make a profound impact on some young lives who are facing an impossibly difficult challenge."

Lancaster’s 381 RLC Squadron will host the team at Alexandra Barracks and take part in the event.

The team will be raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We’re always happy to support our veterans, and their families, in their charitable endeavors,” said SSgt Green, 381 Sqn RLC. “We look forward to hosting this event and will be wishing the student team the best of luck when they ascend Mount Kilimanjaro in the summer.”

The challenge will see students, reservists, and other volunteers use sporting equipment such as sports bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines to cover the distance within the allotted time.

“This virtual team endurance challenge will be a gruelling test of physical and mental resilience and will develop relationships within the local community,” said Capt Bowen, 381 Sqn RLC.

"Inspiration will come from a culture of overcoming adversity through fitness and determination, along with raising awareness for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

It is hoped that members of the community will go along and support the event, publicise it to friends and family, and engage in the work being completed along with donating to this worthy cause.

Teenage Cancer Trust provides support to ages 13 to 24 who are facing cancer. It provides specialist support and care, ensuring that teenagers and young adults receive the tailored treatment they need, in environments designed specifically for their age group.

The charity funds specialist nurses, doctors, and support staff who work in dedicated teenage cancer units within hospitals. It also offers psychological, emotional, and practical support, helping young people manage the challenges of their cancer journey.

Teenage Cancer Trust is committed to raising awareness of the unique needs of young cancer patients and advocating for better services and care across the healthcare system.

Through fundraising, events, and partnerships, the charity ensures that young people with cancer have the best chance of survival and a good quality of life. Its work also includes supporting research into cancers that affect teenagers and young adults, striving to improve outcomes and treatments.

By focusing on the specific needs of this age group, Teenage Cancer Trust helps young patients feel less isolated and more supported through their cancer experience.

You can support the group online at https://www.justgiving.com/team/lancasterkilimanjaro?utm_medium=team&utm_content=team%2Flancasterkilimanjaro&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=008