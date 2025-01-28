Lancaster students and army reservists complete 24-hour charity challenge

The university students are supporting Teenage Cancer Trust by sending a team to take on the Kilimanjaro Trek later this year.

Their fundraising efforts will help make sure no young person faces cancer alone.

As part of their efforts, the group collaborated with the local army reserves in Caton Road to host a 24-hour run, row, and cycle challenge ‘to Kilimanjaro from Lancaster’ – a total of 7,300km.

Lancaster’s 381 RLC Squadron hosted the team at Alexandra Barracks at the weekend, and took part in the event.

The challenge saw students, reservists, and other volunteers use sporting equipment such as sports bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines to cover the distance within the allotted time.

James Gill, one of the organisers, said: “The event was fantastic, we raised in the vicinity of £3,500 to £4,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and had about 50-75 people attend over the 24 hour period.

"We didn’t quite reach the target of 7,300km but we did make it 6,405km as a team which was absolutely fantastic.

“We had a prize for the most distance done by one person at a whopping 435km from Yahya Idris, who then won a £50 spa voucher.

“The event was a huge success with lots of people from the reserve squadron (including their commanding officer colonel Tang), my student charity group and friends of all getting involved.

“Everyone had a fantastic time with music playing the full 24 hours and movies for everyone to watch, with most getting some shut eye.

“I personally elected to stay up the full night and did 17 hours on the bike before throwing in the towel at 5am to encourage others on.

“As I said to the people at the end of the challenge, despite not hitting the target; because of the distance, effort, involvement and money raised for TCT I couldn’t have wished for a better result.”

Major Cartwright-Terry said: “Joining the students from Lancaster University in this epic challenge reinforces the strong bond we have with the city of Lancaster and its people.

“Our soldiers and officers not only provided and set up the venue and equipment, but also joined our student friends as we ran and cycled some six and a half thousand kilometres together towards Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Whilst our core role is in supporting the 3rd (UK) Division as professional logisticians, it is amazing to be able to contribute to these young men and women who are making a real difference to the lives of teenagers fighting cancer.”

Corporal Brownrigg said: “The effort put in by the students was phenomenal, and we had two individuals rack up an incredible 400km each.”

“The OC (Officer Commanding), PSAO (Permanent Staff Administrative Officer), Captain O'Donnell and Troop Commander put in a good effort along with Warrant Officer 2 Green and his children, Sgt Amos, myself, Lance Corporals Tosh and Tosh, Candlin and Privates Elder and Patterson.

“Lt Col Tang (Commanding Officer of 156 RLC) came up from Liverpool to put in a session on the bike too.”

Major Bowen of 381 RLC said: “It was a fantastic well-supported event where individuals from Lancaster University and members of 381 Sqn worked tirelessly to achieve the distance from Lancaster to Kilimanjaro in 24 hours (7,350km).

“For the 60 people taking part, rotating through exercise bikes and running machines the challenge was just too great and unfortunately, we fell short by 900km.

“That said, this event was more than just the distance, it was about bringing people together, forming bonds, relationships and working as a team to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Together, we most definitely achieved that and smashed it raising £3,500 for the charity.

“We have not yet come up with our next challenge, but I am certain it will be just as challenging mentally and physically.

“Involving the community and supporting people and charities as we continue our journey.”

Teenage Cancer Trust provides support to ages 13 to 24 who are facing cancer. It provides specialist support and care, ensuring that teenagers and young adults receive the tailored treatment they need, in environments designed specifically for their age group.

The charity funds specialist nurses, doctors, and support staff who work in dedicated teenage cancer units within hospitals. It also offers psychological, emotional, and practical support, helping young people manage the challenges of their cancer journey.

You can support the group online at https://www.justgiving.com/team/lancasterkilimanjaro?utm_medium=team&utm_content=team%2Flancasterkilimanjaro&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=008

