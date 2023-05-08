Lancaster street party in Dalton Square marks coronation of King Charles III
A street party offering fun for all the family was held in Lancaster on Sunday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
Lancaster BID put on the event in Dalton Square, bringing live music and entertainment for all the family, ending with an outdoor cinema showing The King’s Speech on a big screen in the evening.
Deckchairs were put out with members of the public invited to take their own picnics and make a day of it.
A brass band, fairground rides, acrobat school, stilt walkers, a ferris wheel and face painting were among the entertainment on offer.
Thanks to Lancaster BID and Lancaster Police for the photos.