Lancaster St John's Hospice Colour Dash 5k returns to Morecambe

Nearly 500 participants ran through colourful paint powder for the St John's Hospice Colour Dash 5k along Morecambe promenade, cheered along by hundreds of spectators.

"We've loved getting involved in the Colour Dash,” said Alistair Higham, practice manager of the main event sponsor, Ratcliffe and Bibby.

" There's been a great community spirit and it's been wonderful to see the smiles on everyone's faces. Most people in this area have experienced the care of St John's Hospice and we regularly support events for this worthwhile cause."