Lancaster Soroptimists celebrate International Women's Day with banners, flags and T-shirts

This year the club had the assistance of local photographer Steve Pendrill, who was the speaker at the regular monthly meeting, relating anecdotes of adventures, opportunities

and mishaps during his 25 years as a press photographer.

After his talk Steve took a group photo of members holding their flags and banners reflecting both the international women's organisations and schools actively supported by SI Lancaster and the life and work of Ruth Ginsberg, the American feminist lawyer who was the first Jewish woman Justice ever to be appointed to the US Supreme Court and who was a lifelong promoter of worldwide gender equality.

Lancaster Soroptimists. Photo by Steve Pendrill

SI Lancaster regularly supports and raises funds for educating girls in Nepal, the elimination of violence against women, gender equality and many other projects in the UK and throughout the world.