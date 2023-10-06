News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Lancaster son’s public appeal for cycle lane backing after dad survives near fatal collision in Morecambe

A Lancaster man whose dad was given hours to live after being hit by a truck while cycling on the Bay Gateway is appealing for help in his efforts for a cycle path to be installed.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark Bryan was 57 when he was seriously injured in the collision as he cycled home from work in December 2018.

He suffered a fractured skull along with other serious injuries and was given just hours to live.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he miraculously survived, enduring a medically induced coma, followed by extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.
Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.
Most Popular

Today, Mark lives with lifelong disabilities, with his wife as his full-time caregiver.

Although he can manage some tasks independently, he can no longer work or pursue his passion for cycling.

In 2021, Mark's son Josh Brandwood asked the community for help in his bid to urge Lancashire County Council to establish a protected cycle route on the old section of the Bay Gateway near Heysham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he has now been told the council has initiated the next phase of the consultation process.

The section of road highlighted in the county council survey.The section of road highlighted in the county council survey.
The section of road highlighted in the county council survey.

"I am now reaching out to the community, requesting their support once again by completing a brief survey to express their endorsement of the proposed cycle route on the Bay Gateway," Josh said.

"This marks our final opportunity to emphasise the significance of a dedicated cycle lane on the Bay Gateway for the benefit of all road users.

"With the backing of our local community, we can compel the council to proceed with these proposals."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey requires participants to indicate their feedback on a map - you must ensure the Bay Gateway is selected.

You can find the survey online at https://lancashire.citizenspace.com/environment-and-planning/lancaster-lcwip-engagement-survey-stage-2/

Related topics:Mark BryanBay GatewayLancashire County CouncilHeysham