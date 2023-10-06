Lancaster son’s public appeal for cycle lane backing after dad survives near fatal collision in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Bryan was 57 when he was seriously injured in the collision as he cycled home from work in December 2018.

He suffered a fractured skull along with other serious injuries and was given just hours to live.

However, he miraculously survived, enduring a medically induced coma, followed by extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.

Today, Mark lives with lifelong disabilities, with his wife as his full-time caregiver.

Although he can manage some tasks independently, he can no longer work or pursue his passion for cycling.

In 2021, Mark's son Josh Brandwood asked the community for help in his bid to urge Lancashire County Council to establish a protected cycle route on the old section of the Bay Gateway near Heysham.

And he has now been told the council has initiated the next phase of the consultation process.

The section of road highlighted in the county council survey.

"I am now reaching out to the community, requesting their support once again by completing a brief survey to express their endorsement of the proposed cycle route on the Bay Gateway," Josh said.

"This marks our final opportunity to emphasise the significance of a dedicated cycle lane on the Bay Gateway for the benefit of all road users.

"With the backing of our local community, we can compel the council to proceed with these proposals."

The survey requires participants to indicate their feedback on a map - you must ensure the Bay Gateway is selected.