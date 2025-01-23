Lancaster soldier selected for prestigious Royal Guard Duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster soldier has been tasked with protecting the Royal Family’s main residences including Buckingham Palace.

Signaller Jack Speight, 24, has swapped his usual role as an Information Services Engineer with 222 Signal Squadron, 22 Signal Regiment, to head to London to perform ceremonial public duties.

Jack and his fellow soldiers will be guarding not only Buckingham Palace but also the Tower of London, St James Palace, and Windsor Castle for the next six weeks.

The squadron is normally based in Stafford and has spent the last month practising drill sequences for the ceremonial public duties they will undertake.

Brigade Major, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Foinette, looks over Signaller Speight’s uniform. Photo: Sgt Rob Kane/MOD

“The drill practice went really well,” said Jack. “We’ve had a great drill team who have put us through our paces. We have been doing hours of drill to iron out the creases, sharpen the drill and meet the standard that’s required.

"We all have a unified goal - to look our best when we are on parade in London.”

Jack’s normal role is to install, maintain and repair the battlefield communication networks and information systems used by NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Force.

He continued: “It’s a massive honour to perform this prestigious role and something I consider a privilege. We’ve put in a lot of hours of practice, but I will be able to look back on my career and say I had the opportunity to do a job that not a lot of people get to do.”

Brigade Major, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Foinette, gives the troops some praise and advice on completion of their fit for role inspection. Photo: Sgt Rob Kane/MOD

The last stage in ensuring the Squadron was ready to take up Ceremonial Public Duties was the Fit For Role Inspection at Wellington Barracks in London.

Brigade Major, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Foinette, along with the Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes, The Master Tailor, Sergeant Lavia, and the Adjutant of the London Central Garrison, Captain Hart carried out the inspection and pronounced them ready to take over the role.

The Officer Commanding 222 Signal Squadron, Major Becky Parkinson, said: “This is different to what we normally do which is to provide information communication systems support to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC).

“Everyone is really motivated to put on our best show, and I feel very honoured to lead the squadron.”

The ARRC provides NATO with a rapidly deployable HQ for the command of Land Forces. It is made up of more than 450 staff officers from 21 NATO nations and is based in Imjin Barracks, Innsworth.

222 Squadron’s role is to provide robust and reliable communications that enable ARRC to command and control the large multi-national force under its command.

The Squadron is prepared to deploy at short notice anywhere in the world and is equipped with some of the most up to date communications technology in the British Army.