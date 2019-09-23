Lancaster short film about Brexit to feature at Lancaster, Pennsylvania film festival

A short film about Brexit in Lancaster, UK, has been selected for screening at a film festival in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Lancaster International, by Petr Vopenka, explores how Lancaster is perceived by people from Taiwan, Korea, Italy, Slovakia, Austria and The Czech Republic, with subject matters ranging from the Lancashire accent, weather, access to healthcare, and Brexit.

The film will be screened at the Lancaster International Short Film Festival in Pennsylvania between October 10-12.

The organisers of the festival said: “Lancaster, Pennsylvania has accepted large numbers of imigrants recently and so our film is a nice overseas parallel with their reality.”