Lancaster shopping centre launches Easter schedule of events ahead of spring

Kicking off the schedule, the centre looks to give back to the local community, by collecting donations for local charity Father’s House.

Shoppers are able to donate unopened chocolate Easter Eggs by visiting the Giving Box, located on the mall until April 17.

All donations received at this point will be collected and given to local charity Father’s House; the charity will then distribute the Easter Eggs to families across Lancaster.

Marketgate will be hosting some Easter fun this year.

This continues Marketgate’s relationship with Father’s House, after collecting donations through their Giving Box which were distributed in time for Christmas Day.

Hopping straight into the Easter celebrations, Marketgate are hosting an Easter Egg trail around the centre, with six stores participating in the trail.

These stores will have the personally designed Easter Egg posters displayed in their windows, to let little children know where to tick off on their trail sheet.

The trail is running every day throughout the Easter school holidays, from March 31 until April 17, with children having to post their entry form in the designated post box at the centre to be in with the chance of winning a giant Easter egg at the end of the trail.

The stores which are participating in the Easter Trail are: Waterstones, Caffé Nero, New Look, Meet the Makers, Gregory Williams and Shoe Zone.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, children are also invited to get crafty at the centre with Marketgate’s very own Bunny Craft Workshop.

Taking place on Saturday April 8, from 11am to 4pm, children will be able to make their own bunny ears, allowing themselves to be the Easter Bunny this year!

Participants in the craft workshop can also enter a colouring competition to win a seasonal prize. Entries must be posted in the post box at the workshop area to be successfully entered into the competition.