Lancaster shopkeeper held up at knifepoint in terrifying raid

Police are now wishing to speak to the man, who was caught on CCTV during the terrifying incident on Sunday evening.

They were called to Newton Newsagents in Langdale Place, on the Newton estate in Lancaster, at around 6.30pm after a report that the man had threatened a shop assistant with a knife before making off with a quantity of cash and cycling away from the store.

While the still image doesn't show the offender's face, police hope that someone will recognise the distinctive hooded top he is wearing, which is dark blue and has a logo and writing across it.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101, quoting log 1299 of April 24.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/