Lancaster sends Valentine’s message to local refugees in call for a fair new plan

Representatives from 20 local organisations signed a letter to share love and solidarity with refugees in the Lancaster district and to make it clear to political leaders that refugees are welcome in their community.

The action has been organised by Global Link as part of a new campaign, Fair Begins Here, from campaign coalition Together With Refugees, which includes 600 local and national organisations, faith leaders and stars of sport, stage and screen.

The letter states: “In the increasingly hostile political discourses and changes to legislation to strip refugees of the right to seek asylum in the UK, we call on the Government to just stop. And think again.

"We want our political leaders to know that refugees are welcome in the UK, and that we are committed to maintaining the fundamental right to seek asylum.

"The Lancaster and Morecambe community have a proud if quite recent history of providing hospitality, solidarity and support to refugees, opening our homes, volunteering, speaking up, donating. And refugees have enriched many of our own lives.

"We want our political leaders to know that there is overwhelming support across the district for a fair new plan for refugees, one that’s rooted in fairness, justice and compassion - a positive alternative to the current uncaring, costly and chaotic refugee system.

"The Fair Begins Here campaign is calling for the Government to adopt a fair new plan for refugees with:

Lancaster MP Cat Smith receiving the open letter.

* Protection for people fleeing war and persecution by upholding the UK’s commitment under international law to the right to claim asylum and by scrapping the Rwanda scheme.

* A proper strategy for welcoming refugees by ensuring fair, rapid decisions on their application for asylum, and the chance to rebuild their lives through settling in a community, being allowed to work and to learn English.

* Stronger global cooperation to tackle the root causes that force people to flee their homes and provides positive solutions when they do, including through safe routes to refugee protection."

Gisela Renolds, executive director of Global Link, said: ‘Working on the frontline with refugees, we see both the unnecessary distress to refugees caused by the Government’s asylum policy, as well as the Government’s waste of public money. We believe a better asylum policy is possible, one that benefits local communities and the economy whilst continuing to provide protection for some of the most vulnerable people."

Gisela officially handed the letter to Lancaster MP Cat Smith, who said, “Thank you to all at Global Link who work hard to support refugees and asylum seekers in Lancaster.

"Their work supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community makes a real difference. I was pleased to accept their letter and will work to make sure these issues are raised in my work as Lancaster's MP."