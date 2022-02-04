Lancaster search and rescue charity secures vital funding from leading Lancashire housebuilder

Lancaster Area Search and Rescue (LASAR) and Belisama’s Retreat CIC were both successfully chosen through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

LASAR supports the emergency services across Lancashire to help find missing people. The group, run by trained and experienced volunteers, are currently fundraising for a new water rescue sled which will help them access restricted parts of the river Lune.

Alex Bowden, spokesman for LASAR said: “We would like to thank Persimmon Homes for this generous donation as we will now be able to purchase what is well needed equipment as we move into ‘flood season’.

Lancaster Area Search and Rescue received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes which means they will now be able to purchase a water rescue sled.

“The water rescue sled will not only allow us to access the river Lune but will also help us to remove victims from their homes during flooding, keeping them safe and dry.”

The other beneficiary from Persimmon Lancashire this month is Belisama’s Retreat, based on the banks of the river Ribble, and providing a secluded woodland retreat for British military veterans.

Steve Robinson, director of Belisama’s Retreat said: “The grant from Persimmon homes will enable us to continue our mission of improving the mental and physical well-being in the armed forces community, re-engaging them with wild spaces.”

On behalf of Persimmon Homes Lancashire, sales director Diane Finch said: “We are delighted to be able to offer grants to two outstanding community causes this month.

“Our Community Champions scheme is all about giving back to local charities and good causes who have a real positive impact on the local community – which both groups do.”

Persimmon Homes Lancashire selects two local groups or charities each month to receive up to £1,000 as part of its Community Champions initiative.