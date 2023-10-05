Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event will be the opportunity of a lifetime where Miles Hester will be able to immerse himself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 scouts aged 16 to 22 from across Europe. The last Roverway was held in the Netherlands in 2018.

The event is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where scouts will engage in a programme of scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Miles, who is 16 and holds the Gold Chief Scout Award, said: "To visit a new place and experience their culture and way of life and to be in and around world class outdoor spaces such as the Norwegian fjords is going to be an amazing experience.

"I have been on a couple of international trips with scouts before, sailing in Croatia and skiing in France, but this trip will be different as we will be independently allowed to discover Norway for ourselves by choosing a path route over a few days and hiking to the main event itself where I will get to meet even more new people from all around Europe.

"I hope this experience allows me to develop as a person as I immerse myself into the Norwegian culture."

The 550 UK Scouts at the event will be supported by more than 100 volunteers, and will join 5,000 other scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life.

The theme of the event is ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helps participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway to encourage this.